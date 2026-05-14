Gemini: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $109…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Gemini Space Station Inc. (GEMI) on Thursday reported a loss of $109 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents per share.

The crypto exchange posted revenue of $50.3 million in the period.

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