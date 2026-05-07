Fox Factory Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $15…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $368.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fox Factory Holding said it expects revenue in the range of $343 million to $365 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

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