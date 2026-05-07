Fortune Brands Innovations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.2…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (FBIN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.2 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of products for the home, like faucets, cabinets, windows and doors posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $991.9 million.

Fortune Brands Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FBIN

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