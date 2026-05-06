Forrester Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.8 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.14. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, were 4 cents per share.

The technology research company posted revenue of $85.5 million in the period.

Forrester Research expects full-year results to range from a loss of 73 cents per share to a loss of 63 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $350 million to $360 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FORR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FORR

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