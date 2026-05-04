Firefly Aerospace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Monday reported a loss of…

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Monday reported a loss of $96.7 million in its first quarter.

The Cedar Park, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The space and defense technology company posted revenue of $80.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.