Esco Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported earnings of $34.7 million in…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Esco Technologies Inc. (ESE) on Thursday reported earnings of $34.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.91 per share.

The maker of smart meters and filtration products posted revenue of $309.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Esco Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.15.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8 to $8.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion.

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