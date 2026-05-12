Empresa: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Tuesday reported…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (EDN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $83.1 million in its first quarter.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of $1.90 per share.

The electric power distributor posted revenue of $597 million in the period.

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