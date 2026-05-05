Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $461 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.81. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.86 billion, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $887 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.03 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EA

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