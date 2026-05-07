E.W. Scripps: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million…

CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — CININNATI, Ohio (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

The Cininnati, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $516.9 million in the period.

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