Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $91.3 million.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $3 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dycom Industries said it expects revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.38 billion to $7.65 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DY

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