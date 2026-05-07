DraftKings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $21.1 million. The Boston-based company…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $21.1 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

DraftKings expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKNG

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