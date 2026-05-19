Does Medicare Cover Dental Implants?

Dental care is critical for your health, but it can be painful — for your mouth and your wallet. Dental…

Dental care is critical for your health, but it can be painful — for your mouth and your wallet. Dental implants, for instance, typically average a few thousand dollars and, importantly, are not covered by original Medicare (Part A and Part B).

Some Medicare Advantage plans, however, may offer benefits for dental — including implants — as well as for vision and hearing needs, but coverage can vary widely, explains Natasha McPherson, owner of the Medicare brokerage, Medicarerocks.com.

Ahead, learn more about the type of coverage you can get on dental procedures with the most common types of Medicare plans.

[READ: Does Medicare Cover Dental in 2026?]

What Are Dental Implants?

A dental implant is a medical device that replaces a missing tooth due to injury, disease, decay or genetics. Unlike removable dentures, implants are permanent and made up of three parts:

1. A titanium screw surgically placed into the jawbone that acts like a tooth root

2. A connector (abutment) that attaches to the implant and extends above the gum line

3. A crown, or a custom-made replacement tooth that fits over the abutment to look and function like your natural teeth

Dental implants go beyond aesthetics — they can improve someone’s quality of life.

“Implants allow people to chew and speak effectively, maintain proper facial structure and prevent jawbone deterioration, which is a problem that occurs when teeth are missing,” says Shraddha Upadhyay, a dentist and health care specialist at McKinsey & Company. “Implants essentially combine function, aesthetics and long-term oral health benefits.”

Older people may also consider a dental implant if their dentures are slipping and preventing them from eating certain foods or if their bridge (a prosthetic device consisting of crowns and artificial teeth) needs to be replaced.

[READ: What to Look for in a Good Medicare Dental Plan]

Does Medicare Cover Dental Implants?

Coverage for dental implants comes down to the type of Medicare plan you have, either original Medicare or Medicare Advantage.

Original Medicare guidelines

Unfortunately, original Medicare does not cover any dental services, including routine cleanings, fillings, tooth extractions or prosthetics or medical devices, such as dentures and implants.

“When Medicare was first established in 1965, it strictly focused on covering hospital and medical services. At the time, dental care was considered routine and not medically necessary, so it was excluded from coverage,” McPherson explains. “Sixty years later, research has consistently proven that oral health impacts overall health.”

Despite this, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has yet to expand original Medicare coverage to include routine dental benefits. There are exceptions to this rule, but they aren’t common.

“In rare cases, Medicare Part A might cover related dental work if it’s part of a medically necessary hospital stay, like reconstructive jaw surgery following a traumatic event,” says Dr. Alexander Wells, dentist and product marketing manager at Dandy, a digital dental lab.

If you have head and neck cancer and require dental care while receiving chemotherapy or radiation, Medicare Part A may cover it.

Medicare Advantage coverage options

Some Medicare Advantage plans may cover implants, but benefits vary as these plans are offered by private insurance companies. In other words, it’s essential to read the plan’s benefit summary.

The following factors can delay or prevent a dental implant from being covered under a Medicare Advantage plan:

— Benefits often come with waiting periods. This is especially the case for major services, including implants. The waiting periods are often long or limited to one major service in general. For instance, someone may wait more than six months to receive benefits.

— Annual maximums. Often, there are annual caps on how much the plan will pay toward dental expenses.

— Limited provider networks under Medicare Advantage. This means you may not be able to see your preferred dentist for the dental implant procedure.

— Each Medicare Advantage plan is different. Because these plans are offered by private insurance companies, they all cover different things. What’s included in one plan may be completely excluded in another.

“Because of these caveats, it’s essential to work with a knowledgeable Medicare agent who can compare the fine print across plans and help you choose the option that actually meets your needs — not just one that looks good on the surface,” McPherson says.

[READ: Does Medicare Cover Dentures?]

How Much Do Dental Implants Cost With Medicare?

Because of the limitations of Medicare coverage, your out-of-pocket costs can vary significantly depending on the scope of care needed.

Options to Help Pay for Dental Implants

While the out-of-pocket costs are significant, there are several financial strategies to make treatment more accessible.

Here are some additional approaches you can take to get your dental implant covered when you’re on a Medicare plan.

— Use Medigap. Some carriers do include valuable discounts on dental, vision and hearing services. If you have a Medicare supplement plan (Medigap), check the portal online to get more insights into what discounts may be available to you.

— Buy a stand-alone dental insurance plan. Consider buying your own plan from Delta Dental, Cigna, MetLife or other reputable insurance agencies to offset major dental costs.

— Explore AARP dental plans. These can be pricey, but they are some of the most comprehensive options available, offering generous copays, minimal wait time for benefits and broad coverage of all types of dental care.

— Research dental discount plans. Also referred to as dental savings plans, these are membership programs to which you pay an annual fee to receive a range of dental services and treatments at a prenegotiated price.

— Look into dental schools. You can receive care from dentists who are in training (but supervised by credible faculty) for a fraction of the cost. In some instances, this care may be totally free. The only downside to this approach is that your procedure may take a lot more time than if you went to someone more qualified.

— Inquire about payment plans. You can always ask the front desk of your dentist’s office about financing plans; many offer monthly installment programs.

— Use your health savings accounts (HSA). If you contributed to an HSA account before enrolling in Medicare, you may be able to use those funds to pay for dental implants.

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Does Medicare Cover Dental Implants? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/20/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.