Dick’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $319.8 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $3.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.90 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $5.16 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.06 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.50 to $14.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $22.1 billion to $22.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.