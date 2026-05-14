Daily Journal: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.6 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $34.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $25.14 per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $22.7 million in the period.

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