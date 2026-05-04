Corebridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $53 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $53 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.76 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBG

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