Concentra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of…

ADDISON, Texas (AP) — ADDISON, Texas (AP) — Concentra Group Holdings Parent Inc. (CON) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $50.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The provider of occupational health services posted revenue of $569.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554.3 million.

Concentra expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CON

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.