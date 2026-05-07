Clearway Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $163 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $163 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.35.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $354 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWEN

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