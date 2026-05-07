Clearwater Analytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $221.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWAN

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