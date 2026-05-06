Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $81.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $448.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $439.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $414.4 million, or $7.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 billion.

Cirrus Logic expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $490 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRUS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.