Chesapeake Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported net income of $59.3 million…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported net income of $59.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dover, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $2.47.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $353.1 million in the period.

Chesapeake Utilities expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

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