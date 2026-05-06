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Chesapeake Utilities: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 5:09 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Wednesday reported net income of $59.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dover, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $2.47.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $353.1 million in the period.

Chesapeake Utilities expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $500 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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