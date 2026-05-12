Chesapeake Granite Wash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $597,000 in its first…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $597,000 in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period.

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