Centuri: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.5 million in its first quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The utility infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $723.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRI

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