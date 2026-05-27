Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $796 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $803.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $137 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Capri Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $2.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRI

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