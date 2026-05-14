Cadiz: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.
The renewable resource company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.
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