Cabot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $68 million in its fiscal second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $68 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $904 million in the period.

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