Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $114.7…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $114.7 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Burlington Stores expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.20.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.45 to $11.80 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BURL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BURL

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