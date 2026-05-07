Black Diamond: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $2.85. A year ago, they were trading at $1.47.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDTX

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