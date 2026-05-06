BillionToOne: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — BillionToOne Inc. (BLLN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — BillionToOne Inc. (BLLN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The developer of DNA molecular counting technology posted revenue of $108.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.8 million.

BillionToOne expects full-year revenue in the range of $450 million to $465 million.

BillionToOne shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLLN

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