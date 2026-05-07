BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $12.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $406.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 69 cents to 72 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $425 million to $435 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.61 to $2.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.66, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILL

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