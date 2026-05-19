Best Lean Proteins for Weight Loss and Muscle Health

A balanced diet requires each of the three macronutrients: carbohydrates, fat and protein, says Amy Kimberlain, a registered dietitian and…

A balanced diet requires each of the three macronutrients: carbohydrates, fat and protein, says Amy Kimberlain, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator based in Miami. Whatever diet or eating regimen you’re on, protein is essential.

“Protein specifically helps to support many body functions — such as cell maintenance, the building and contraction of muscles and tissue repair,” Kimberlain says. “It helps keep body fluids in balance. Really, any time that our body is growing or repairing itself, we’re in need of protein. Additionally, protein can be helpful in keeping us fuller longer and helping to stabilize blood sugar levels. Obtaining an adequate amount of protein is essential to our overall health.”

While understanding the importance of protein is a great starting point, knowing which specific proteins to add to your diet makes all the difference. Choosing the right types of protein, especially low-fat, nutrient-dense options, can help accelerate your fat loss goals while keeping your metabolism running efficiently. Read on to learn about the best lean protein sources and how they support your body.

[SEE: Protein Powders, Drinks and Shakes for GLP-1 Users: How to Protect Muscle While Losing Weight]

Top Sources of Lean Protein

Protein source Best for Lean beef such as top sirloin, flank steak or lean ground Those looking to increase iron Lean pork like tenderloin, sirloin or center-cut loin Boosting B-vitamin intake Skinless poultry (chicken, turkey) Versatile lean animal-based protein Fish and seafood Supporting heart health with omega-3 fats Legumes (beans, lentils, peas) Boosting fiber intake, plant-based and soy-free Soy (edamame, tofu, tempeh) Plant-based, offers calcium and supports menopause Eggs Easy digestion and culinary flexibility for all meals Low-fat dairy (milk, yogurt, cottage cheese) Easy protein for breakfast, snacks and workouts that provides calcium

A practical target for most adults is 20 to 30 grams of lean protein per meal. Spread your protein intake across the day. This becomes more relevant with aging, when preserving muscle mass requires a bit more intention. This is also relevant for athletes with specific performance goals.

List of lean proteins:

— Chicken (skinless)

— Fish

— Low-fat cottage cheese

— Low-fat Greek yogurt

— Pork (lean cuts)

— Salmon

— Skim milk

— Tempeh

— Tofu

— Tuna

— Turkey (white meat)

— Lean meats such as roast beef and pork

[SEE: Best Whey Protein Powders]

How Much Protein Do You Need Daily?

It’s important to keep in mind that the amount of protein an individual needs depends on factors such as their size, age and level of physical activity.

— The current recommended dietary allowance, or RDA, for adults is 0.8 grams per kilogram of an individual’s body mass, or 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. This is the minimum daily intake to prevent a deficiency.

— The most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans emphasize higher protein intake. The guidelines outline protein serving goals of 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day, adjusting as needed based on your individual caloric requirements and encouraging protein at each meal.

Protein needs can vary widely depending on lifestyle and health status.

In clinical practice, protein intake may range from 0.6 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight per day (or 0.3 to 0.9 grams per pound), factoring in age, activity level and medical needs, says Melanya Kushla, a registered dietitian, chef educator and founder of Taste & Thrive, a nutrition and culinary medicine practice.

According to Kushla:

— For most generally healthy, sedentary adults, 0.8 to 1.0 grams per kilogram is sufficient to maintain basic function

— Endurance athletes and highly active individuals generally need 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram

— Some athletes may need more, up to 2.0 grams per kilogram, depending on training demands and goals

[Read: How Much Protein Do I Need?]

What Is Lean Protein?

Lean protein is defined by the federal government as protein sources that have less than 10 grams of total fat, including four-and-a-half grams or less of saturated fat, and fewer than 95 milligrams of cholesterol, based on a three-and-a-half ounce serving.

“Another way to say this is, a protein source that has two to three grams of fat per ounce,” Kimberlain says.

Keeping the amount of saturated fat and trans fat you consume in check is important to protect your heart health. High intake of saturated fats, which are found in animal products, full-fat dairy and tropical oils, along with trans fats can raise LDL (“bad”) cholesterol. This elevation increases the risk of plaque buildup, heart disease and stroke.

Research in human health supports prioritizing plant-based proteins and lean animal sources over high-fat options, says Kushla. However, every protein can have a place in your diet; it’s simply a matter of frequency.

— Plants for extras. Kushla emphasizes that the benefit of plant proteins often lies in the “bonus” nutrients they provide, such as fiber and healthier unsaturated fats.

— Lean over fatty. Choosing poultry, fish or lean cuts of beef and pork allows you to get your protein fix without the heavy load of higher saturated fat meats.

— Mindful frequency. Rather than following a strict rule, Kushla suggests enjoying richer, fatty animal proteins as occasional highlights in your diet rather than daily staples.

Top Plant-Based Lean Protein Sources

Plant-based proteins offer more variety than animal sources, which Kushla notes makes it much easier to keep your menu exciting. This range of options helps prevent meals from feeling monotonous, especially for those who enjoy incorporating both plant and animal proteins into their diet.

Good plant-based sources of protein include:

— Beans: A cup of pinto beans has 15 grams of protein.

— Chickpeas: A cup of chickpeas has about 14.5 grams of protein.

— Edamame: A cup of edamame has about 18 grams of protein.

— Hemp hearts: A cup of hemp hearts has about 10 grams of protein.

— Lentils: A cup of lentils has about 18 grams of protein.

— Quinoa: A cup of quinoa (uncooked) has about 24 grams of protein.

— Tofu: A cup of firm tofu has about 44 grams of protein.

Do you need to combine proteins?

There is a common misconception that plant proteins are inferior because many don’t contain all nine essential amino acids in a single food. However, Kushla explains that this is rarely an issue in practice. The amino acid ratios in plants actually align well with human needs, and any gaps are easily filled by eating a variety of foods throughout the day.

Just as most people don’t eat chicken at every meal, plant-based eaters naturally rotate through different sources like lentils, grains and seeds. Kushla emphasizes that you don’t need to meticulously combine proteins at every sitting. As long as you are intentional about including various protein sources, you can meet your nutritional needs with very little effort.

[READ: Best Low-Carb Breakfast Ideas With High Protein]

Meal Prep Tips for High-Protein Diets

A simple rule of thumb is to include a protein source every time you eat. Spreading protein intake throughout the day is a more effective strategy for staying full, maintaining steady energy and supporting muscle health as we age, explains Ava Safir, a registered dietitian and health coach at Balanced Gut Coaching.

To make this easier to manage when you’re busy or tired, try these practical meal prep strategies:

— Batch cook: Grill or bake several chicken breasts, turkey burgers or lean meatballs at once so they are ready to grab during the week. These are great alongside a pasta dish, for stuffing into wraps or adding to salad entrées.

— Boil in advance: Keep a few hard-boiled eggs in the fridge for a quick, high-protein addition to breakfast or snacks. Slice hard-boiled eggs to top avocado toast or whole grain crackers, or simply enjoy them solo as a quick, portable snack.

— Stock ready-to-go options: Keep single-serve Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or tuna packets on hand to remove the guesswork from meal prep. Top Greek yogurt or cottage cheese with fruit or nuts and use tuna in sandwiches and wraps.

Overcoming the breakfast challenge

Try building meals around a protein source first, rather than trying to add it in as an afterthought.

“(From talking to people), breakfast tends to be the biggest challenge in incorporating lean protein. I love to make my oats with skim milk (which contains protein). As a whole grain, oats also contain protein, so by combining them you get two sources of lean proteins,” says Kimberlain.

Other breakfast options include low-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese with fruit and nuts, eggs with whole grain toast or a smoothie made with Greek yogurt, milk or protein powder.

Prioritizing Protein on GLP-1 Medications

Preserving muscle mass is a top priority when using GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, as the significant drop in appetite can lead to unintentionally low protein intake. Safir explains that when protein is insufficient, the body may lose muscle along with weight, potentially slowing metabolism and making it harder to maintain results. To prevent this, Safir emphasizes that protein should serve as the “anchor” for every meal and snack and offers the following tips.

— The protein first rule: Because these medications cause early fullness, eat your protein source at the beginning of the meal before moving on to sides like vegetables and carbs.

— Small, frequent portions: It’s often more realistic to eat small amounts of protein several times a day rather than attempting to finish a traditional, large portion at once.

— Focus on digestibility: If you are experiencing GLP-1 side effects like nausea or reflux, Safir suggests choosing softer proteins that are lighter on the stomach than dense, heavy meats.

Some well-tolerated protein options for people on GLP-1 medications include the following:

— Greek yogurt or skyr

— Cottage cheese

— Eggs or egg whites

— Protein smoothies or shakes

— Soft tofu or edamame

— Fish

— Shredded or ground chicken or turkey

— Milk or high-protein milk

— String cheese

In general, the goal is to include a protein source every time you eat, even if the portion is small.

“This helps preserve muscle, maintain strength, support metabolism and keep energy levels more stable while losing weight,” says Safir.

Common Protein Myths and Misconceptions Debunked

Safir says she often finds that people fall into two extremes; either they don’t think about protein at all, or they believe they need far more than is actually required.

“Protein hype culture” has created a sense of anxiety, says Kushla, leading many to feel they must track every gram or buy protein-fortified versions of every food. This fixation can be a detriment to a healthy relationship with food, as it often leads people to demonize carbs and fats.

Ultimately, more protein is not necessarily better, and consuming more protein does not automatically mean more muscle. Exercise, specifically resistance training, is required to actually gain muscle.

High-Protein Meals and Snacks

Working protein into each meal and snack shouldn’t be too complicated or challenging.

Here is a day’s worth of high-protein meals and a snack:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with spinach, a slice of whole wheat toast and a half cup of berries. One egg typically contains six to seven grams of protein.

Lunch: A whole wheat wrap with sliced turkey, low-fat cheese, lettuce, tomato and balsamic vinaigrette. Whole wheat products typically contain more protein than their white flour counterparts. This meal would contain about 35 grams of protein.

Dinner: Chicken brown rice bowl with black beans, sautéed peppers and onions, lettuce and salsa. Try adding a small scoop of plain non-fat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream for even more protein.

Snack: For a high-protein snack, try 1/3 of a cup of dry roasted edamame with one piece of whole fruit, like an orange, apple, pear or peach. One serving has 14 grams of protein.

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Best Lean Proteins for Weight Loss and Muscle Health originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/20/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.