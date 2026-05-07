Baytex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $49.1…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $49.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 8 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $330.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $307.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $4.86. A year ago, they were trading at $1.49.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTE

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