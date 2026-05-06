ATN International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its first quarter.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $182.2 million in the period.

ATN International shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.50, an increase of 66% in the last 12 months.

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