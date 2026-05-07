Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $132.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $73.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.1 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $78, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARWR

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