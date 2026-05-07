Arlo Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.9…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Arlo Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Arlo Technologies shares have climbed nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.94, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARLO

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