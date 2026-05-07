Arcturus Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $27 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $27 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.14 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.9 million.

Arcturus Therapeutics shares have risen 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.90, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCT

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