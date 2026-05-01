Aon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.21 billion. The Dublin-based company…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.21 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $5.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.48 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $5.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.96 billion.

Aon shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 5%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

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