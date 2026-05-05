Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.56…

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) — Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.56 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $15.27 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.67 billion.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUD

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