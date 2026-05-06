Amprius: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The battery maker posted revenue of $28.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.7 million.

Amprius expects full-year revenue of $130 million.

Amprius shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.19, climbing ninefold in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

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