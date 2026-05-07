AMN Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $62.2 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $62.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

AMN Healthcare shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.55, an increase of 15% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

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