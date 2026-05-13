Amdocs: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $137.8…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $137.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Louis-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.81 to $1.87.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.2 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

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