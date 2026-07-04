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White nationalists march at Union Station and on Capitol Hill

WTOP Staff | WTOP_website@wtop.com

July 4, 2026, 3:17 PM

White nationalists march at Union Station and on Capitol Hill

A group of masked men marched at Union Station and across Capitol Hill on July Fourth, chanting calls to rid the U.S. of immigrants.

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The marchers were believed to be linked to a white supremacist group that emerged from the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Aug. 12, 2017, rally grew out of a right-wing protest of Charlottesville’s plan to take down Confederate statues. A woman was killed when a white nationalist plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

A D.C. police spokesperson told WTOP that it was “tracking First Amendment activities that occurred this morning in the Eastern Market neighborhood.”

“MPD recognizes the rights of individuals to peacefully express their views and remains committed to maintaining public safety and security for DC residents and visitors.”

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