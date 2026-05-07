Alta Equipment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.5…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $410.5 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.2 million.

Alta Equipment shares have risen 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.15, a climb of 79% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALTG

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