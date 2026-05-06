Agilon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.9 million.…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.9 million.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Agilon expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.68 billion to $5.81 billion.

Agilon shares have increased 62% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.85, a drop of 75% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.