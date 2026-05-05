Accel Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of…

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The company posted revenue of $351.6 million in the period.

Accel Entertainment shares have increased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.49, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

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