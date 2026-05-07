7 Best Danube River Cruises for 2026

The Danube River is regarded as one of Europe’s most significant waterways — and it’s Europe’s second-longest river at 1,770…

The Danube River is regarded as one of Europe’s most significant waterways — and it’s Europe’s second-longest river at 1,770 miles in length. Originating in the Black Forest mountains in western Germany, the Danube travels through 10 Central and Eastern European countries and the Balkans before reaching the Black Sea. The scenic waterway flows through some of Europe’s most iconic capital cities, including Budapest, Hungary, also known as the “Paris of the East,” and the culturally rich metropolis of Vienna. The Danube also meanders past the emerging Slovak capital of Bratislava, which features a charming Old Town and an imposing medieval castle.

You’ll find many surprises along the Danube, including lesser-known destinations such as Vidin, an ancient river town in Bulgaria that’s known for its wine region in the Danubian Plain, and the well-preserved Babini Vidini Kuli fortress, dating back to the 10th century.

U.S. News compiled a list of seven Danube River cruise itineraries, including magical Christmas market cruises, as well as extended voyages that offer a glimpse into lesser-visited cities and unique experiences you’ll only find on Europe’s intimate river ships.

AmaWaterways: Melodies of the Danube

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AmaWaterways offers as many as 37 itineraries on the Danube, including three Signature Danube Cruises, one of which is the seven-night Melodies of the Danube, sailing from Budapest to Vilshofen, Germany. This voyage traverses the historic river through Hungary, Slovakia, Austria and Germany, and is available on seven of the line’s ships. You can also visit another country, the Czech Republic, and the fairy-tale town of Cesky Krumlov, on a daylong tour from Linz, Austria.

Additional highlights include hiking to Castle Hill and visiting Buda and Pest, which sit on opposite sides of the Danube in Budapest; touring the beautiful historic center of Bratislava; exploring the Imperial Palace of the Habsburgs, the Opera House and St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna; and sampling wine and local apricots in Dürnstein in Austria’s Wachau Valley. Another all-day tour option from Linz is the excursion to Salzburg, Austria. And if you’d like to extend your journey, AmaWaterways offers a two-night pre-cruise add-on in Budapest.

Avalon Waterways: The Legendary Danube

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This eight-day cruise, from Nuremberg, Germany, to Budapest sails through three countries along the Danube: Germany, Austria and Hungary. The itinerary is available on several of Avalon’s Suite Fleet vessels through December, which includes the line’s Christmas market-themed sailings during the holidays. After an overnight and a full day in Nuremberg, the ship sails to Regensburg, one of Bavaria’s most picturesque medieval towns. Here, you can join a guided tour to see the colorful Old Town, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, or take a bike tour to visit nearby Walhalla, an impressive German national monument built by the order of Bavaria’s King Ludwig between 1830 and 1842.

During the morning stop in Passau, Germany, guests can choose between the ship’s active excursion, a hike through the valley to the Ilz River — or take the less strenuous walking tour of Passau. The two full-day tours from the ship include either the storybook town of Cesky Krumlov or Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s birthplace, the city of Salzburg. A visit to Salzburg offers the perfect excuse to stop by Café Sacher Salzburg to sample Austria’s decadent chocolate cake, Sacher torte. Or, stay on board the ship and sail to Linz to spend a leisurely afternoon walking or exploring the town and nature trails by bike.

The next day, the ship stops at Melk, Austria, where one highlight is the optional evening excursion to the Royal Waltz Concert in Vienna. The memorable weeklong journey concludes with a full day each in Vienna and Budapest.

Viking: Passage to Eastern Europe

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Viking’s 11-day Passage to Eastern Europe itinerary from Bucharest, Romania, to Budapest features ports of call in five countries, an extended stay in Budapest and the unique opportunity to explore lesser-visited Eastern European cities, such as Belgrade, Serbia. The itinerary is available on several of Viking’s adults-only longships.

From the Bulgarian port of Ruse, which sits just across the Danube from Romania, guests can explore the city independently on foot or take a full-day countryside excursion to the medieval town of Veliko Tarnovo and the small village of Arbanasi. The cruise itinerary also includes the town of Vidin, where the highlights are the beautiful medieval fortress, sampling local wines or visiting a nearby home for a cooking demonstration to learn the art of preparing a Bulgarian “banitsa,” a phyllo pastry filled with spinach, cheese, grated pumpkin or other ingredients. As you cross into Serbia, the ship will sail through the Iron Gate, the narrow gorge between the Carpathian Mountains to the north and the Balkan Mountains to the south.

Other unique destinations include Golubac, Serbia; Osijek, Croatia; and Kalocsa, Hungary, which is known for its 8,000 acres of farmland that grow the fiery red peppers (or “red gold”), which are dried and ground to make paprika, a prominent ingredient in many Hungarian dishes. The small town even features the world’s first Paprika Museum. During a visit to Kalocsa, you can watch displays of talented horsemanship at the Bakodpuszta Equestrian Center. The once-in-a-lifetime cruise ends with two overnights aboard the ship in Budapest.

Riviera Travel: The Blue Danube River Cruise

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This classic eight-day Danube itinerary round-trip from Budapest is available on five ships through the end of October 2026 — and is one of Riviera Travel’s most popular cruises. After departing Budapest, the ship will stop in Esztergom, one of Hungary’s oldest towns, and the site of the country’s largest cathedral, Esztergom Basilica. Here, guests will enjoy a guided tour of the basilica before a relaxing afternoon on the ship as it sets sail for Bratislava, Slovakia’s growing capital. While in Bratislava, plan to visit the impressive Bratislava Castle, which houses the Historical Museum, and Primate’s Palace, which features a beautiful Hall of Mirrors. Or, take in the city views from the tower at the Old Town Hall. You’ll also want to grab a traditional Austro-Hungarian pastry at the historic Konditorei Kormuth.

The cruise continues in Lower Austria, in the towns of Dürnstein and Melk. After touring the magnificent Benedictine abbey at Melk, which overlooks the Danube River and the Wachau Valley, make time for Dürnstein, the site where Richard the Lionheart was held as a prisoner in 1192. From the next stop, you can visit Salzburg or Linz, or perhaps, take the ride on the Pöstlingbergbahn. This narrow-gauge electric railway in Linz is one of the steepest adhesion railways in Europe and connects the Hauptplatz (the city’s main square) with the Pöstlingbergbahn district. The last stops of the cruise are in two of Europe’s most enchanting cities, Vienna and Budapest, where you may want to extend your trip before heading home.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: Danube Grandeur & Prague

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For an extended European journey to iconic cities and historic sites along the Danube, consider this 17-day land and cruise tour from Uniworld. The itinerary, from Prague to Belgrade, Serbia, is available from July to October, and includes two evenings at a luxury hotel in Prague and 14 evenings on board the ship. Highlights of the more than two-week-long trip include visiting seven countries: Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia — and 13 days of excursions. Some of the unique stops on the itinerary are the charming town of Spitz in Austria’s Wachau Valley, where you can visit the Count of Clam at Burg Clam, a picturesque medieval castle perched high atop a hill overlooking the Danube.

In Croatia, the ship will dock at Batina and Ilok, where you can sign up for a guided walking tour of the town of Osijek in the country’s Slavonia region, a traditional lunch at a local family’s home and visit the Vu?edol Museum. Alternatively, another excursion takes you to the Syrmia region and the village of Nijemci, where a scenic boat ride meanders along the Bosut River, followed by lunch at a farm and a visit to the town of Vukovar.

In Serbia, the last country on the itinerary, opt for one of Uniworld’s Masterpiece Collection excursions to go truffle hunting in the woods of the Fru?ka Gora mountains outside of the city of Novi Sad with a truffle hunting dog. There’s also a full day in Belgrade before disembarkation — and you can add on an optional post-cruise tour to Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Tauck: Blue Danube: Family Riverboat Adventure

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Tauck Bridges, the family-oriented branch of the overall Tauck brand, offers kid-friendly cruises that highlight the Danube River’s history and culture with engaging, fun activities. The seven-night itinerary is available in June and July, sailing from Vilshofen or Straubing in Germany to Budapest, and includes exclusive family-friendly events and activities, such as an “Imperial Evening” with dinner and dancing at the baroque Palais Pallavicini in Vienna, “Sound of Music” karaoke and marzipan making in Passau.

Kids and parents can bike along the Danube to visit a countryside village, play medieval games at Devin Castle in Slovakia, tour the Habsburgs’ Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna, visit the glass-enclosed “Sound of Music” gazebo at Schloss Hellbrunn in Salzburg — and check out the property’s famous Trick Fountains and Hellbrunn Grottoes. For more family fun, there’s a scavenger hunt in Bratislava. If you’d like to extend your family’s summer European adventure, Tauck offers pre- and post-cruise packages in Munich and Budapest.

Emerald Cruises & Tours: Christmas Markets on the Danube

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While almost any season — especially spring and fall — is a beautiful time to cruise the Danube, the holidays are certainly the most festive. Christmas market itineraries are among the most popular river cruises offered by European river cruise lines — and a bucket list trip for many travelers who want to stroll the famous Christmas markets in Europe’s grand cities and marvel at snow-dusted villages and towns along the Danube.

Emerald’s eight-day Christmas Markets on the Danube itinerary is available on several dates in November and December, sailing from Budapest to Passau. In Budapest, begin the holiday festivities at the Christmas Market on Vorosmarty Square, the oldest and best-known of the city’s markets, where you can sip Glühwein (mulled wine) while perusing the food stalls and handcrafted goods for sale. Vienna hosts one of the world’s top Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt, which sits in the city’s Rathausplatz (or square at town hall).

In Lower Austria, in the town of Dürnstein, look for the Advent festivities at the floating market on the river, in the monastery courtyard and along the Christmas trail. In Linz in Upper Austria, the main square is the home of the town’s Christmas market where you can listen to music, watch craftspeople at work and sample local culinary delights, including Käsknöpfle (Austrian noodles made with mountain cheese), hearty Käsekrainer (a sausage filled with cheese) and Kaiserschmarrn (a fluffy, buttery and chopped pancake served with fruit or jam).

The Passau Christmas Market, the final market on your magical holiday cruise, is situated in the heart of Old Town, with the towering St. Stephen’s Cathedral as the backdrop. It’s the perfect place to shop for last-minute gifts and souvenirs, especially in the evening when the market comes alive and the city is illuminated by thousands of white lights and the glow of the cathedral. As the sun sets and the temperature drops, bundle up and enjoy your last evening with a warm glass of Glühwein.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Gwen Pratesi has been an avid cruiser since her early 20s. She has sailed on nearly every type of cruise ship built, including the newest megaships, paddle-wheelers on the Mississippi River, an 18-stateroom river ship on the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia, and a luxury expedition vessel in Antarctica. She has also traversed Europe’s waterways on many river cruises, sailing some of her favorite rivers twice. Pratesi covers the travel and culinary industries for major publications, including U.S. News & World Report.

You might also be interested in:

— Best River Cruises in Europe

— Top All-Inclusive River Cruises

— Top Christmas Cruises

— Best Rhine River Cruises

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7 Best Danube River Cruises for 2026 originally appeared on usnews.com