Zurn Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $58.9 million.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $58.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The motion control and water management company posted revenue of $433 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZWS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZWS

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