Zimmer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $238.1…

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $238.1 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.55 per share.

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