What to Wear to a Graduation

When dressing to attend a college or high school graduation ceremony, remember that you’re going to see graduates receive degrees…

When dressing to attend a college or high school graduation ceremony, remember that you’re going to see graduates receive degrees or diplomas and other recognition after major investments of time, energy and money. It’s a celebratory but serious occasion, and you want to show up appropriately attired.

That generally means a look elevated above ordinary casual wear and streetwear, such as professional or at least business casual pieces — avoiding items like jeans, joggers, shorts and sneakers.

Context is important, so consider the event’s setting, season, cultural norms and any traditions the particular school may have as you assemble your outfit.

Setting and Season

Dress for the season: the weather is typically warmer in the spring, when most graduations are held, though it may be on the cool side. The location and setting of the graduation ceremony can also be a factor in what you wear. Theaters and basketball arenas have different considerations, as do football fields, gardens and other outdoor venues.

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Clothes made of medium- or light-weight fabrics are more comfortable in stadium bleachers under a sweltering sun, for example, while weightier textiles or more layers may feel better in an air-conditioned theater.

The idea is to look appropriate and also be comfortable, understanding that comfort is a function of quality, season-appropriate fabrics and proper fit.

Cultural Norms and School Traditions

Despite more-relaxed dressing in most settings, which has become the norm, graduations in the U.S. are still a time for business attire or at least smart business casual. This shows respect for the gravity of the event as an educational and personal milestone marked by formal gowns for graduates and — at the college level — similarly formal academic regalia for faculty and administrators.

Though typically less formal than college commencements, high school graduations are still on the dressier side, given graduates’ traditional caps and gowns and the professional attire of administrators.

Although it’s uncommon, some schools, such as private or more affluent schools — prep schools, military academies and Ivy League institutions — may have even more formal dress norms or traditions. These are typically unwritten and may require some proactive questioning, but the expectation is a more polished look. It wouldn’t hurt to reach out to a school if you suspect this might be the case.

Here’s a good rule of thumb: Better to overdress than underdress.

What Not to Wear to a Graduation

Here are some examples of looks that are too casual to wear when attending a graduation ceremony:

— Jeans

— Shorts

— T-shirts

— Tank tops

— Athletic wear

— Leisure wear

— Loungewear

— Sneakers

— Flip-flops

— Casual headwear

[READ: What Is Business Casual for Women?]

Sample Graduation Outfits

Women

Business suit featuring a jacket over pants or a skirt

Dress with or without a complementing jacket

Skirt with a sweater set or blouse

A dress in a neutral, print or fashion color

Men

Suit and dress shirt with or without a tie

Sport coat or blazer with dress shirt and slacks

Sweater with shirt, necktie and dress slacks

Dress khakis with a dress shirt and sport coat or blazer

What Should the Graduates Wear?

Although graduates will be seen in robes, it matters what they wear underneath. The key is to not overlayer or dress too warmly, because those robes tend to trap heat.

Winning options for women are a dress, jumpsuit, skirt and blouse, or a nice top over dress slacks. Miniskirts, minidresses and plunging necklines can be saved for a less serious occasion, and pajama-style pieces can enjoy some downtime at home. Sandals are fine — go for strappy heels, a flat gladiator or a bejeweled style rather than flip-flops.

For men, dress pants, a long-sleeve dress shirt and a dress shoe are easy and perfectly appropriate. A necktie can be a nice addition. If you opt for a suit, have someone hold your jacket until you’re out of the robe so you’ll be more comfortable. Skip polo shirts, luxury-style T-shirts (because it’s still a T-shirt), sneakers, lug sole shoes like work boots and sockless looks.

[Read: How to Prepare for Your First Job Post-Graduation]

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What to Wear to a Graduation originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/08/26: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.