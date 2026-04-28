Unum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $232 million.…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Unum Group (UNM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $232 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and investment costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $3.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.

Unum expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNM

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