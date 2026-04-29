Tyler Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $81.2 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $81.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.01 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $613.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609.6 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TYL

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